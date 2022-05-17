Coach Mike McDaniel expects Mostert (knee) to be ready for Week 1, though the Dolphins plan to be cautious with him this offseason, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

In other words, Mostert won't participate in spring practices, which was probably to be expected. He played only nine games over the past two seasons, with the most recent issue being a knee injury that required October surgery to address chipped cartilage. The 30-year-old is part of a rebuilt, veteran backfield that also added Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel this offseason, while Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are the returning players of note. Mostert should compete for carries on early downs once he's healthy.