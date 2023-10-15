Mostert rushed the ball 17 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. He added three catches for 17 yards and an additional score.

Mostert led Miami's backfield with a season-high 20 touches, and he dominated opportunity when the game was in question. He used the additional volume to record his second 100-yard rushing performance of the campaign, highlighted by a long gain of 48 yards. Mostert also continued to benefit from the incredibly efficient Dolphins' offense with his third multi-score effort of the year, and he now has 11 total touchdowns in only six games. That's very unlikely to continue, and he could also have to share the backfield in Week 7 against the Eagles, as Jeff Wilson (ribs) appears poised to return from injured reserve.