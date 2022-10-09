Mostert rushed 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets. He also caught one of three targets for nine yards.

Miami went with a run-heavy approach after Teddy Bridgewater (head) got injured in the first quarter. Mostert was the beneficiary of that approach, notching his first 100-yard rushing performance in a Dolphins uniform, as well as his first touchdown since Week 12 of the 2020 campaign. With drops plaguing receiving back Chase Edmonds, Mostert has pulled away as the leading option in Miami's backfield and should remain busy in Week 6 against the Vikings regardless of who starts under center for the Dolphins.