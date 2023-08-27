Mostert rushed four times for seven yards and brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Dolphins' 31-18 preseason loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night.

Mostert was the first Dolphins running back to log a touch and he played with the rest of the starters for the first two possessions overall. Beginning with the Sunday, Sept. 10 season-opening clash against the Chargers, Mostert should be slotting into a fairly even timeshare with Jeff Wilson (undisclosed), although the fact the latter missed all three preseason games does put his status for Week 1 into question for the time being.