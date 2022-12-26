Mostert carried the ball eight times for 45 yards and caught two of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers.

The running back got off to a quick start, gaining 14 and 17 yards on his first two totes, but Mostert got contained after that and committed a fumble late in the second quarter that led to a Packers field goal and kicked off a Green Bay comeback from a 20-10 deficit. Mostert has failed to reach 50 rushing yards in three of the last four games but popped for 156 scrimmage yards in the fourth, making him a high-risk, high-reward option in Week 17 against the Patriots.