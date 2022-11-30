Coach Mike McDaniel indicated Wednesday that Mostert (knee) "should be ready to go" Sunday against the 49ers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The reports relays that Mostert was close to playing this past weekend against the Texans, but the team elected to err on the side of caution with the running back. Assuming Mostert progresses through practice this week without any setbacks, he'll be in line to rejoin Miami's backfield in Week 13 and work in tandem with Jeff Wilson, who logged 13 carries for 39 yards and a TD to go along with one catch for 13 yards in Miami's 30-15 win over Houston.