Mostert (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The Dolphins held Mostert out of their first practice of the week Wednesday, but David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel relays that the running back's absence was more of a veteran's rest day than the result of any concern about the health of his knee. Mostert backed up that report by taking every rep at practice a day later, clearing the way for him to serve as Miami's lead back in Sunday's game at New England. Though he played 72 percent of the snaps on offense and received 12 touches (10 carries, two receptions) in the Dolphins' season-opening win over the Chargers, Mostert could see a slight reduction in his workload Sunday with rookie third-round pick De'Von Achane (shoulder) seemingly trending toward playing after sitting out Week 1.