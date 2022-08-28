Mostert carried the ball twice for 29 yards in Saturday's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles.

Mostert got the starting nod with Chase Edmonds resting, and he tallied a carry on each of Miami's first two possessions. Mostert ripped off a 26-yard gain to lead off the latter drive, accounting for nearly all of his production. Though the split in work between Edmonds and Mostert remains unclear to begin the regular season, the duo appear poised to lead the Miami backfield.