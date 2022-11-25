Mostert (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion Friday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Mostert, who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, is thus trending toward being ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Earlier Friday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post that he was "unwilling to bet against" Mostert suiting up Sunday, but the Dolphins are unlikely to take any chances with the banged-up running back while they face off against a 1-8-1 Texans squad that will enter the weekend as heavy road underdogs. If Mostert is sidelined as anticipated, the Dolphins would turn to Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin to handle complementary work behind Jeff Wilson, who profiles as the clear lead option sans Mostert.