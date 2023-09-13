Mostert (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, but Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network suggests that the running back's absence was maintenance-related.

That's a notion echoed by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, who indicated Wednesday that there's "nothing of great concern percolating" with Mostert ahead of Week 2 action. We'll check back on the running back's status Thursday, but as long as he takes the field in some capacity the next time the Dolphins practice, he'll be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday night's game against the Patriots.