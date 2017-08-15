Play

Lawrence signed a contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Lawrence signed with Miami just days after being waived by the Saints. He's yet to see the field in his first-two years in the NFL and will look to finally make his regular season debut in 2017.

