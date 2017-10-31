Dolphins' Rashawn Scott: Activated off injured reserve
Scott (foot) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Scott returned to practice nearly two weeks ago, and the with the Dolphins officially activating him, the wideout is eligible to return to the field as soon as this Sunday against the Raiders. However, he'll likely remain buried on the team's depth chart for the remainder of the regular season.
More News
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
The Colts will be chasing the scoreboard against the Houston Texans, and Heath Cummings likes...
-
Week 9 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Jay Ajayi is an Eagle, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams are relevant in Miami, Alfred Morris...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire: RB frenzy
Along with Alex Collins, it should be a busy week for adding running backs, including Alfred...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire, Zeke and Ajayi
Reacting to the Jay Ajayi trade, the Ezekiel Elliott news and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new home before...
-
Ajayi rates higher as an Eagle
Saved from a bad offensive line and a coach who grew tired of him in Miami, Jay Ajayi has a...
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.