Scott (foot) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Scott returned to practice nearly two weeks ago, and the with the Dolphins officially activating him, the wideout is eligible to return to the field as soon as this Sunday against the Raiders. However, he'll likely remain buried on the team's depth chart for the remainder of the regular season.

