Scott (foot) could be removed from the reserve/PUP list and play Sunday versus the Jets, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Scott has stated that he is completely recovered from the injury, but head coach Adam Gase hasn't committed to activating and allowing Scott to practice this week. What could push Gase toward making a decision is if DeVante Parker (ankle) is once again forced to miss practice this week and thus be questionable to play Sunday.