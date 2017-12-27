Dolphins' Rashawn Scott: Promoted to Miami's roster
The Dolphins promoted Scott from their practice squad Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Scott will slot in fifth on the depth chart at wideout for the Dolphins in advance of Sunday's season finale against the Bills, replacing Leonte Carroo, who was placed on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list due to an undisclosed medical situation. Since going undrafted in 2016, Scott has appeared in three games with the Dolphins over the past two seasons, but has yet to record a catch in the NFL.
