Scott (foot) is not expected to return anytime soon, Charles Trainor of the Miami Herald reports.

Scott started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list and it doesn't appear that he'll be coming off anytime soon. He's been dealing with a foot injury since the end of June, and is still hoping to earn a spot on the team's final roster. He spent majority of the 2016 season working with the special teams unit.

