Dolphins' Rashawn Scott: Returns to practice
Scott (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Scott has stated that he feels like he is ready to play but head coach Adam Gase will make the final call. Whether or not Scott plays Sunday versus the Jets could come down to the status of DeVante Parker who will likely be a game-time decision with an ankle injury.
