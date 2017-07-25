Scott (foot) will be on the Physically Unable to Perform List for the start of training camp, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year wideout is dealing with a foot injury since the latter stages of the Dolphins' offseason workout program in June. Although Scott is on the PUP List for now, he can be activated at any time during the preseason. The longer Scott is out, the tougher it will be for him to break camp on the 53-man roster. Scott appeared in two games as a rookie in 2016 and primarily worked on special teams.