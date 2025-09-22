Douglas compiled seven total tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 31-21 loss to the Bills.

Douglas was on the field for all but three defensive plays in Week 3, finding himself more busy than he had been in the team's first two games. The seven total stops were his highest total in a regular-season game since Week 4 of the 2024 campaign, a stretch of 14 contests. Douglas has now recorded 10 total tackles (six solo), while also adding two passes defensed over three games this year.