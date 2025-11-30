Douglas (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Douglas has been cleared to return from a two-game absence due to a foot injury, which means there will be less snaps available in the secondary for the likes of Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ethan Bonner. Douglas has accumulated 36 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one forced fumble through nine regular-season games.