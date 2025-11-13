Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas (foot/ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Douglas has not been able to play or practice since sustaining a toe injury during the Dolphins' Week 9 loss to the Ravens. He appears to also be working through an ankle injury, and he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.
More News
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Won't play against Buffalo•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Unable to practice again•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Tallies six tackles before exit•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Questionable to return•