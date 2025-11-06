Douglas (foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Douglas sustained what was originally reported as a toe injury during the second half of the Dolphins' Week 9 loss to the Ravens, finishing with six tackles (three solo). Team medical staff has rediagnosed the injury as a foot issue following further tests, and it is severe enough for the veteran corner to sit out of Wednesday's practice. Douglas will have two more opportunities to return to practice and give himself a chance at being available for Sunday's AFC East clash against the Bills.