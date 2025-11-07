Douglas (foot) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Douglas failed to log a practice this week and will likely not play Sunday against his former team. Ethan Bonner and Jason Marshall are in line to split snaps at outside corner in the absence of Douglas. If the 30-year-old cornerback ends up ruled out, he will have his next chance to return to the field in Week 11 against the Commanders.