Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas (foot) was limited in Thursday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Douglas is practicing for the first time since suffering a toe injury Week 9, lending optimism to the notion that he could be available for Sunday's showdown against the Commanders in Madrid. The extent of Douglas' activity at Friday's practice figures to be crucial in determining his availability, or lack thereof, for Week 11.
