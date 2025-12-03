Douglas (foot/illness) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Douglas was dealing with this foot injury ahead of last week's win over the Saints, but the illness is a new issue. It's encouraging that he was still able to practice in some capacity, however, giving him a good chance to play in Week 15 versus the Jets. Douglas has recorded 42 tackles (29 solo), six pass breakups, an interception and 1.0 sacks through 10 games.