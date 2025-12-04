Douglas (foot/illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinelreports.

Douglas started the week as a limited participant in practice Wednesday, with an illness and a foot injury he had been dealing with since Week 10. With full participation Thursday, the 30-year-old is cleared of any injury designation. Douglas has recorded 42 tackles (29 solo), six pass breakups, an interception and 1.0 sack so far this season.