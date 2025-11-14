Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Questionable for Madrid game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Douglas was a limited participant at practice Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday's session. If he gets the green light to suit up Sunday in Madrid, Douglas would likely be deployed primarily as Miami's slot cornerback.
