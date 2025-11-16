Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Sidelined for Madrid game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas (foot/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders in Madrid.
Douglas will be sidelined for a second straight game after he wasn't able to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week. With Douglas sitting out, the Dolphins will likely shift Minkah Fitzpatrick to the slot to open up more reps at safety for Ashtyn Davis, Dante Trader and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
