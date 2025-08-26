The Dolphins signed Douglas to a one-year, $3 million contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Douglas turns 30 years old later this week and is coming off a 2024 season in Buffalo where he started all 15 regular-season games in which he appeared, logging 58 tackles (43 solo), five pass breakups and one forced fumble. Miami is essentially starting from scratch with its secondary this season, and Douglas figures to play a prominent role.