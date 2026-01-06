Douglas made 62 tackles (37 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 15 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2025. He also racked up 13 passes defensed, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Douglas tallied his highest tackle total since 2022 while playing out the 2025 campaign on a one-year, $1.57 million contract with Miami. While operating mostly as a coverage option in the slot, Douglas was one of the more reliable members of the Dolphins' secondary. He shouldn't have much difficulty finding another starting role in free agency.