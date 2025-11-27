Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Still dealing with injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas (foot/ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Douglas missed each of Miami's last two games with the pair of injuries and is still sidelined after the team's bye. Douglas logged a pair of limited practices ahead of their Week 11 matchup, so he may need to upgrade to full participation if he hopes to suit up for Miami's Week 13 game against New Orleans.
More News
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Sidelined for Madrid game•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Questionable for Madrid game•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Limited Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Won't play against Buffalo•
-
Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Doubtful for Sunday•