Douglas (foot/ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Douglas missed each of Miami's last two games with the pair of injuries and is still sidelined after the team's bye. Douglas logged a pair of limited practices ahead of their Week 11 matchup, so he may need to upgrade to full participation if he hopes to suit up for Miami's Week 13 game against New Orleans.

