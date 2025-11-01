Douglas (toe) registered six tackles (three solo) during the Dolphins' 28-6 loss to the Ravens on Thursday.

Four of Douglas' six tackles came in the first half, but he left in the third quarter due to a toe injury and was unable to return. It was the third time in five games that he logged at least six tackles in a game, and the veteran corner has 36 tackles (25 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five pass defenses and one forced fumble through nine regular-season games. Douglas' practice participation during Week 10 prep will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 9.