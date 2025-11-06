Douglas (foot) is not practicing Thursday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Douglas looks to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's divisional matchup against Buffalo due to a foot injury suffered during last Thursday's loss to Baltimore. If Douglas isn't able to face the Bills, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said a combination of Ethan Bonner and Jason Marshall will work at outside cornerback across from Jack Jones, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, presumably leaving JuJu Brents to cover the slot.