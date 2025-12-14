default-cbs-image
Douglas (foot) does not have an injury designation for Monday's battle against Pittsburgh, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Douglas upgraded to a full practice Saturday after being limited the first two sessions this week. As such, he is clear of an injury designation and will take the field on Monday Night Football. Douglas should serve in his usual role as Miami's starting slot cornerback.

