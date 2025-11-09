Dolphins' Rasul Douglas: Won't play against Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Douglas (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
A foot injury prevented Douglas from playing all week, and the veteran corner will observe Sunday's AFC East tilt on the sidelines. His absence opens the door for Jason Marshall and Ethan Bonner to see more snaps in the secondary.
