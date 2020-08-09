Dolphins' Ray Smith: Placed on reserve/retired list By RotoWire Staff Aug 9, 2020 at 12:36 pm ET1 min read Smith has been placed on the Dolphins' reserve/retired list.Smith, who the Dolphins claimed on waivers on July 29, spent time last season on the 49ers and Lions practice squads after entering the league an undrafted free agent out of Boston College. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.