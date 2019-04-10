Horn signed a contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Horn finds an NFL home after recording 28 receptions for 429 yards and one touchdown across seven games in the now defunct AAF. The 26-year-old signed with the Titans after going undrafted in 2016 but has yet to play in an NFL game.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...