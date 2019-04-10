Dolphins' Reece Horn: Heads to Miami
Horn signed a contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Horn finds an NFL home after recording 28 receptions for 429 yards and one touchdown across seven games in the now defunct AAF. The 26-year-old signed with the Titans after going undrafted in 2016 but has yet to play in an NFL game.
