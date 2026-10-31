Taylor (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's contest against New England, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Taylor suffered a quad injury Week 4 versus Minnesota and hasn't played since. He began this week with a pair of limited practices, but an upgrade to full participation Friday has increased his chances of returning to game action against the Patriots. With that in mind, Taylor played exclusively on special teams in the three games he's suited up for this season, so a potential return wouldn't necessarily guarantee him snaps on defense.