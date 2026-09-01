The Dolphins claimed Taylor (concussion) off waivers from the Broncos on Monday.

Taylor was waived by the Broncos on Sunday, but it didn't take long for the Purdue product to find a new home in Miami. He entered the league's concussion protocol during Denver's preseason finale against Minnesota on Friday, but it appears he's no longer in protocol and is on track to be available for Miami's Week 1 clash against Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 13. Taylor appeared in four regular-season games for the Broncos last year, logging two solo tackles while contributing solely on special teams.