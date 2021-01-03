site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Reid Sinnett: Backup duties on tap
Sinnett will serve as the Dolphins' backup quarterback in Sunday's game against the Bills.
Sinnett was promoted from the practice squad Saturday. He'll slot in as the No. 2 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa because Jake Rudock is a healthy scratch.
