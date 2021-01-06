site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-reid-sinnett-signs-futures-deal | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' Reid Sinnett: Signs futures deal
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 5, 2021
at
10:34 pm ET 1 min read
Sinnett signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday.
The rookie UDFA was elevated from the practice squad by Miami for two games this season but never saw game action. Sinnett will work through the Dolphins' offseason program and attempt to earn the backup job in 2021.
More News
23H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/10/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for a Guaranteed $5,000 or Start a Customizable Pool
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 12 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read