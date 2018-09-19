Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Absent from practice Wednesday
Jones was not on the field for practice Wednesday despite being at the facility, Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post reports.
The team hasn't released any information regarding his absence at this point, so it's best to consider him day-to-day and questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Raiders until more surfaces. If he's unable to go, either Walt Aikens or rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick would likely get a start at safety opposite T.J. McDonald.
