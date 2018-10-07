Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Active in Week 5

Jones (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Bengals.

Jones' return to action after a two-game absence is especially timely, considering the Dolphins must deal with a high-powered Bengals passing attack in Sunday's contest. The Pro Bowl safety's presence was especially missed in a Week 4 blowout loss to the Patriots when Tom Brady lit up the Miami defense for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

