Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Active Sunday
Jones (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Jones was a late addition to the Dolphins' injury report, but it doesn't appear as though the issue is serious. Jones is expected to start, with Michael Thomas slated to see some extra reps if Jones is at all limited.
More News
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Double-digit tackles in loss•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Solid game in loss•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Records interception in win•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Returns fumble for touchdown•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Notches eight tackles in loss•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...