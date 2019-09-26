Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Affirms own health

Jones (ankle) said Wednesday that he's feeling healthy and anticipates playing Sunday versus the Chargers, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Jones practiced in some capacity Wednesday, his first participation in three weeks. While the two-time Pro Bowler appears confident that he'll retake the field Week 4, it appears possible that he could be limited in some extent. With Minkah Fitzpatrick now in Pittsburgh, Jones is likely to play a starting role in Miami's secondary when back to full health.