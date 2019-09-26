Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Affirms own health
Jones (ankle) said Wednesday that he's feeling healthy and anticipates playing Sunday versus the Chargers, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Jones practiced in some capacity Wednesday, his first participation in three weeks. While the two-time Pro Bowler appears confident that he'll retake the field Week 4, it appears possible that he could be limited in some extent. With Minkah Fitzpatrick now in Pittsburgh, Jones is likely to play a starting role in Miami's secondary when back to full health.
More News
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Watches practice from sidelines•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Almost ready to practice•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Won't play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Likely losing starting spot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...