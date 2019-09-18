Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Almost ready to practice

Jones (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice but coach Brian Flores said he's "close" to returning, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Even if Jones returns to practice in some capacity like Flores says, it's no guarantee that he'll be ready for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. Jones will have more opportunities when he's healthy since Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to Pittsburgh. The Dolphins also signed Doug Middleton to add depth at the safety position, and Middleton will likely see a respectable snap count if Jones can't go.

