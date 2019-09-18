Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Almost ready to practice
Jones (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice but coach Brian Flores said he's "close" to returning, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Even if Jones returns to practice in some capacity like Flores says, it's no guarantee that he'll be ready for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. Jones will have more opportunities when he's healthy since Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to Pittsburgh. The Dolphins also signed Doug Middleton to add depth at the safety position, and Middleton will likely see a respectable snap count if Jones can't go.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...