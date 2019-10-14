Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Big tackling day

Jones made eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Redskins.

Jones appears to have recovered from his ankle issue, though it's worth noting that he only played 75 of snaps on defense Week 6. Due to his high weekly tackling floor, Jones is a solid option in IDP formats while healthy.

