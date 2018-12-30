Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Caps season with pick-six

Jones (leg) logged three tackles (one solo), one pass defended, and one interception which he returned for a touchdown before exiting Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills due to a leg injury.

Jones intercepted rookie quarterback Josh Allen's final throw of the first half, returning it for a touchdown and allowing the Dolphins to momentarily tie up the game. He then exited the season finale in the third quarter with a leg injury. The veteran played well in Miami's secondary this season, despite some disciplinary issues, and ends his season with 69 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions across 13 games. Jones will enter the third year of his five-year, $60 million contract in 2019, and is likely to return as the Dolphins' starting strong safety.