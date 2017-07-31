Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Carrying calf problem
Jones' absence thus far has been due to a calf injury, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones remains on the Dolphins' active/non-football injury, but prior to Monday's clarification from coach Adam Gase, it was unknown what kind of ailment the safety was dealing with. Although his calf problem isn't considered anything serious, Miami is rightfully exercising caution with Jones during the opening days of training camp. Restricted to just six games last year prior to suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Jones is fresh off signing a five-year, $60 million extension this spring, clearly making him someone the Dolphins need at full strength once Week 1 draws closer.
