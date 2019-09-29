Play

Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Cleared to return Sunday

Jones (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones wasn't able to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week, but his activity was enough for the Dolphins to clear him for Sunday. With fellow safety Bobby McCain (hamstring/shoulder) sitting out, Jones could take on a sizable snap count right away rather than being eased back into Miami's secondary mix.

