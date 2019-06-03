Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Dolphins seeking trade
The Dolphins are still looking to trade Jones (shoulder) if they can find a reasonable offer, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Jones has been the subject of frequent trade rumors throughout the offseason and that seems unlikely to change in the near future. The 31-year-old will receive over $13 million fully guaranteed in 2019 and carries a $17.2 million cap hit, severely complicating any potential deals. The team's mandatory minicamp next week should provide some additional context to the situation, and could also bring an injury update as Jones recovers from February shoulder surgery.
More News
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Skipping voluntary minicamp•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Shows up for offseason program•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Gets surgery on shoulder•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Caps season with pick-six•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Exits game with leg injury•
-
Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Expected to sit first quarter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
2019 Fantasy Preview: Top 150 players
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, beginning...
-
Player Rankings: 121-130
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 130-121 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 140-131
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 140-131 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 150-141
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 150-141 in our consensus...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, breakouts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football breakouts li...