Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Dolphins seeking trade

The Dolphins are still looking to trade Jones (shoulder) if they can find a reasonable offer, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones has been the subject of frequent trade rumors throughout the offseason and that seems unlikely to change in the near future. The 31-year-old will receive over $13 million fully guaranteed in 2019 and carries a $17.2 million cap hit, severely complicating any potential deals. The team's mandatory minicamp next week should provide some additional context to the situation, and could also bring an injury update as Jones recovers from February shoulder surgery.